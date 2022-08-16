Olympic sprinter Ricardo Dos Santos said he was pulled over by seven armed police as he drove home in London on Saturday, 13 August.

Footage posted by the athlete shows the traffic stop, which he said was carried out on suspicion of using a phone while driving.

Dos Santos was allegedly racially profiled during a stop and search which saw himself and his wife handcuffed in 2020.

The sprinter tweeted: “Annoyed that 2 years down nothing has changed but they still manage to over police.. why do 7 armed officers need to be present when I was alone.”

Sign up to our newsletters.