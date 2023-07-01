Moment police remove Just Stop Oil protesters from lying in front of Pride float

Police officers removed a group of LGBT+ supporters of Just Stop Oil from lying in front of a float as they disrupted the Pride in London march on Saturday, 1 July.

The group said they staged the protest to call for London Pride to issue a statement condemning new oil, gas and coal, and to stop accepting sponsorship money from high-polluting industries and cease allowing the inclusion of floats from these organisations in the parade.

Footage shows officers removing the activists as bystanders shout “shame.”

Earlier this week, the group hinted that they would disrupt Pride in London due to its sponsorship by United Airlines.