Just Stop Oil activist dragged off road by furious driver during London protest

A Just Stop Oil protester was dragged from the road by an angry commuter as tempers flared on another day of disruption in London.

“People have got places to be, instead of f***ing wasting time,” the frustrated man could be heard saying, as he attempted to pull people from the road.

The activists pulled another high-profile stunt on Thursday (20 October), spraying the outside of Harrods department store with orange paint.

Just Stop Oil are continuing to call on the government to end all “new oil and gas”.

