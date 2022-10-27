First British-Asian prime minister is ‘source of pride,’ says Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan has said it is a “source of pride” for many that Rishi Sunak is the country’s first British-Asian prime minister.

The mayor of London added that Mr Suank’s appointment demonstrates that those who work hard “can achieve almost anything”.

“I’m really proud, I’m somebody who is a British-Asian, I’m somebody born and raised here, these sorts of times you’ve got to put aside party politics,” Mr Khan said.

“I think it’s a source of pride for many of us that Rishi Sunak is the prime minister of our country”.

