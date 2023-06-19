School pupil rips Just Stop Oil banners as group stages slow march in east London

A school student ripped Just Stop Oil banners as the group staged a slow march in Stratford, east London, on Monday, 19 June.

Footage shows the pupil walking through the protesters, tearing down their banners.

The Metropolitan Police said they issued a Section 12 notice ordering the group to leave the road.

Today’s march was the ninth week of Just Stop Oil’s continued protests to demand that the government halt all licences and consents for new oil, gas and coal projects.