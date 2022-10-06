Bishopsgate attack: Police cordon in place after three stabbed in central London

Three people were rushed to hospital this morning, 6 October, after a stabbing in Bishopsgate.

Footage shows a cordon in place outside the Twentytwo office block near Liverpool Street train station, with blood scattered on the pavement.

A fourth person has been treated by paramedics.

“We received reports of three stabbings & a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 9.46am & officers arrived at the scene at 9.51am,” City of London police said.

“This incident is being treated as a suspected robbery. Investigations are ongoing.”

