Fallen trees crushed a number of cars in London as high winds from Storm Eunice battered the capital.

Video footage shared with The Independent shows a number of parked vehicles buried under branches.

Winds above 80mph caused trees to fall across the UK, with some parts of the country under red weather warnings for much of Friday.

Elsewhere in London, the fire brigade were called to remove a tree that had smashed into another vehicle, with photos shared on social media of a crushed car in Maida Vale.

