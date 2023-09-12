Lord James Bethell has opened up about his mother’s suicide as he called for people to talk more about their problems.

Lord Bethell was just 10, when his mother died. He spoke to GB News about his own experience as part of Suicide Awareness Week.

He said: “As a child it hit me really, really hard.

“No one wanted to talk about it. My message is to be more open and talk about it.”

He also revealed how he underwent therapy as an adult following his mother’s death.