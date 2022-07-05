Laughter echoed through the House of Lords on Tuesday (5 June) as a minister's statement on upholding public standards was read out amid fresh scandal in the Conservative Party.

A letter shared by former top civil servant Lord McDonald claims the government are “not telling the truth” about allegations over former Tory MP Chris Pincher’s conduct.

Lord True read out a statement from Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis which said "We are fortunate in this country to have a sophisticated and robust system for upholding public standards" as peers around him chuckled.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.