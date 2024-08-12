Moment Los Angeles earthquake interrupts live TV broadcast as studio shakes

This is the moment a live television broadcast is interrupted as an earthquake struck Los Angeles on Monday (12 August).

ESPN was broadcasting live when the studio was seen to shake as the 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit at around 12.20pm on Monday.

The earthquake occurred just 2 miles southeast of Highland Park, a Los Angeles neighborhood, and has a depth of 12.1km (7.5 miles).

Shaking was felt in Los Angeles, East San Gabriel, Rosemead, Monterey Park and Long Beach.

The Los Angeles Fire Department announced it immediately went into “earthquake mode,” meaning it will conduct an hourlong survey to examine “critical infrastructure and areas of local concern.”