Moment killer of Met sergeant Matt Ratana sentenced to life in prison

A judge has sentenced the murderer of Sergeant Matt Ratana to life in prison for shooting the custody sergeant dead while handcuffed in a Croydon police cell in September 2020.

Louis De Zoysa was convicted of murder in June after jurors were shown distressing CCTV footage of the 26-year-old using a legally-bought revolver to gun down the police officer.

Sentencing De Zoysa at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (27 July), High Court judge Mr Justice Jeremy Johnson said: “You acted in cold blood... The aggravating factors outweigh the mitigating factors. There is therefore no justification to depart from the starting point of a whole-life order.”