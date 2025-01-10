Two lynx were seen in the Scottish Highlands on Friday (10 January) at around 7:10am, after another pair were seen in the same area earlier this week.

Officers said they believe the sighting is connected to the release of the two on Wednesday, which were safely captured overnight into Thursday.

The captured lynx which were illegally released into the Cairngorms had been tamed and may be related to the other pair seen on Friday, according to the chief executive of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.