An LBC reporter recalled the moment she was arrested whilst covering a Just Stop Oil demonstration on the M25 on 8 November, despite showing police her press identificationon card.

Charlotte Lynch said she was on a motorway bridge when she was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a public nuisance.

She was held in a cell for five hours and released with no further action.

Hetfordshire Police told LBC they had “reasonable grounds at the time to make an arrest in order to ascertain the circumstances surrounding their presence at the location.”

