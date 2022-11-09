Animal Rebellion activist joins Just Stop Oil in protest on M25 gantry

Animal Rebellion supporters joined Just Stop Oil protesters to climb gantries above the M25 on Wednesday, 9 November, on the third day of disruption on the motorway.

Essex Police said an officer was injured while responding to people trying to gain access to gantries, after a collision involving two lorries and a police motorbike occurred after a rolling roadblock was put in place between J26 and J27.

“Animal Rebellion stands in solidarity with Just Stop Oil and their campaign to demand that the government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents,” the group said.

