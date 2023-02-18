The Office actor Mackenzie Crook launches appeal to find missing sister-in-law

The Office actor Mackenzie Crook has appealed to the public for help in finding his sister-in-law Laurel Aldridge, who has gone missing in West Sussex.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star said Ms Aldridge left her house early Tuesday morning and the family is “obviously really worried”.

“I’d really like to appeal to people to go out into their back gardens and have a look in places where she might have taken rest,” the actor said to ITV.

Sussex Police recently shared new pictures of the missing woman as they “continue to be concerned” for her disappearance.

