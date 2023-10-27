Independent TV
Girl, 10, injured in Maine shooting asks heartbreaking question during live TV interview
A young girl injured in a mass shooting at a Maine bowling alley asked a heartbreaking question during a live TV interview.
Zoey Levesque, 10, was attending practice with her youth league at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night when a gunman stormed the building and opened fire.
One of the bullets grazed the little girl as she and her mother Meghan Hutchinson ran for cover and desperately barricaded themselves in a back room.
Speaking to ABC News on Thursday, Zoey asked: “Why do people do this?
“I never thought I’d grow up and get a bullet in my leg.
“Why? Why do people do this? “
