A young girl injured in a mass shooting at a Maine bowling alley asked a heartbreaking question during a live TV interview.

Zoey Levesque, 10, was attending practice with her youth league at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night when a gunman stormed the building and opened fire.

One of the bullets grazed the little girl as she and her mother Meghan Hutchinson ran for cover and desperately barricaded themselves in a back room.

Speaking to ABC News on Thursday, Zoey asked: “Why do people do this?

“I never thought I’d grow up and get a bullet in my leg.

“Why? Why do people do this? “