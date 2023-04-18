Four bodies found inside home connected to shooting on I-295, Maine police confirm

Maine State Police have confirmed that four bodies found in a home in Bowdoin on Tuesday morning (18 April) are connected to a shooting incident in Yarmouth.

The shooting, in which several vehicles were hit on the I-295, was reported at approximately 10:30am on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Maine State Police confirmed that one suspect had been detained.

“Four people were found deceased inside a home on the Augusta Road in Bowdoin,” authorities said.

“A short time later... three people were shot while driving their vehicles southbound near Mile Marker 17 and Exit 15 in Yarmouth.”

