Moment Malasyia military helicopters crash mid-air during training
Two Malaysian military helicopters collided and crashed during a training session on Tuesday, 23 April, killing all 10 people on board, according to the country's navy.
The incident occurred during rehearsals at a naval base in Perak state for the navy's 90th anniversary celebrations in May.
A navy spokesperson said all remains have been sent to hospital to be identified.
Seven crew members were aboard the AW139 maritime operation helicopter and three other crew members were on a Fennec lightweight helicopter.
The AW139 crashed at a sports complex at the naval base, while the Fennec hit a swimming pool, local media reported.
The navy said it would launch an investigation.
