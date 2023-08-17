Terrifying footage shows the moment a private jet exploded in a fireball when it crashed on a road inches away from motorists in Malaysia on Thursday, 17 August.

A Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft crashed into a motorbike and a car while attempting to land at an airport on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, leaving at least 10 people dead, officials said.

The light private business jet was carrying six passengers and two crew at the time of the crash, Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan told reporters.