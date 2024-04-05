Man raped after being spiked on night out claims police told him ‘but you’re a bloke’

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk.

A man who was raped after having his drink spiked on a night out has claimed police told him “but you're a bloke” when he reported the attack.

Stephen Hart later tested positive following the rape as he spoke of his horrific ordeal to raise awareness on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (3 April).

Mr Hart explained how his drink was laced with Rohypnol while out with a friend in 2006. He lost consciousness and woke up to find himself covered in blood.

His rapist is still at large.

In response to Mr Hart. Laura Farris MP, Minister for Victims and Safeguarding said: “We are introducing a raft of wider measures, including update statutory guidance, to better support victims and bring perpetrators to justice.”