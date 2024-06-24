Large crowds at Manchester airport baggage claim after major power cut

Large crowds gathered at Manchester airport on Sunday 23 June as a major power cut caused huge disruption.

The outage, which hit systems in the early hours, meant that about 70 departures and 50 arrivals were axed.

No flights left from two of Manchester Airport’s three terminals for several hours, leading to huge queues and the failure of baggage systems.

Disruption continued to affect thousands of travellers on Monday.

Among them were people awaiting alternative departures after Sunday’s wave of cancellations, and those whose flights went ahead but their checked-in luggage was not put on to the plane.

Manchester airport said in a statement it “would like to apologise to all those affected” by Sunday’s incident, and Monday’s flight operations are “expected to run as usual”.