Man who vandalised Manchester Arena memorial apologises to families of victims

A man who vandalised the Manchester Arena memorial in a “bizarre act” has walked free from court and apologised to the families of victims for his actions.

Anwar Hosseni caused £10,786 worth of damage to The Glade Of Light, a white marble “halo” bearing the names of all 22 people who were killed in the terrorist attack.

He has apologised for the pain that he caused the families of the victims and has vowed he would never do anything like it again.

