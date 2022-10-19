Driver narrowly avoids crash after last-minute turn on motorway in Manchester

Dashcam footage captured the terrifying moment a driver cheated death after making a last-minute turn across a motorway near Manchester.

The video shows a black car travelling along the middle lane of the M60 before suddenly veering left to exit the motorway on an off-ramp, just missing the barrier.

Speaking anonymously, the driver who recorded the moment said: “I couldn’t quite believe what he did – I just don’t know how he didn’t crash his car ... credit to the car in front of him that managed to move out of the way.”

