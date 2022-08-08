Ryan Giggs arrived at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Monday, 8 August, to face trial accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend.

The ex-Manchester United footballer is accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs has also been charged with assaulting and causing actual bodily harm to Ms Greville and common assault of her sister Emma Greville at his home in Worsley on November 1, 2020.

Mr Giggs denies all the charges and has pleaded not guilty.

Sign up to our newsletters.