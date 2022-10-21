Moment police car slams into railing after colliding with another vehicle

Shocking footage captures the moment a police car slams into a railing after colliding with another vehicle in Oldham.

Greater Manchester Police have released a statement in response to the incident.

At around 4.30pm on Wednesday 19 October, we received a report of a police vehicle accident on Ashton Road, Oldham after officers were on their way responding to a separate incident.

NWAS and GMFRS attended, and the driver of the police vehicle was taken to hospital and suffered minor injuries to his face.

No one else was injured.

