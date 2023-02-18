Thousands march in Dublin anti-racism rally to support migrants and diversity

Thousands of people in Dublin took to the streets and joined an anti-racism march to support migrants and diversity.

Supporters assembled in Parnell Square at 1:30pm and marched to the Custom House for the Ireland For All demonstration.

“We call on government to get off its very well-paid bottom and take action to deal with the desperate situation that people in communities all over this country are facing”, activist and academic Ailbhe Smyth told the rally.

Ireland is currently providing accommodation to more than 72,000 Ukrainians and to around 19,300 asylum seekers.

