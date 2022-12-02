CCTV footage shows murderer Mark Brown collecting his victim’s prescriptions in the aftermath of her killing.

Police said he tried to “create the impression” Leah Ware was still alive by collecting medicine and using her bank card.

Brown was found guilty of both Ms Ware’s murder and the murder of Alexandra Morgan six months apart in 2021 after meeting them through an escort website.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber said Brown is “an exceptionally dangerous individual who poses a significant threat to women,” and he is “extremely pleased” he was convicted.

