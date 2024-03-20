Martin Lewis has advised what you need to do if you have submitted a car finance claim and not heard anything back within 28 days.

The Money Saving Expert founder previously revealed how a percentage of car finance deals before 28 January 2021 had “discretionary commission arrangements”, allowing dealers to change interest offered to customers and increase their commission.

This has launched a major investigation into whether people could be owed compensation.

Mr Lewis shared an update on the investigation, saying companies had been “blown away” by the number of compensation claims received, when he presented Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (20 March).