Martin Lewis issues ‘most important’ advice to parents after HMRC child benefit delay

Martin Lewis has issued his “most important” advice to parents after hundreds of thousands missed out on their child benefit payment following an error by HMRC.

Around 500,000 people were not sent their usual payment on Monday (3 June). An HMRC spokesperson said it was “working to resolve” the issue.

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday (4 June), Mr Lewis said: “The most important thing I can say is, if it caused you a knock-on cost, for example, you had charges because a payment was expected to be made and bounced then go onto gov.uk website and HMRC has a complaint form and make sure you file a complaint for recompense.”