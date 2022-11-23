Martin Lewis breaks down cost of living payments for 2022 and 2023

Martin Lewis has broken down any cost of living payments we may be eligible for in a helpful graph.

The MoneySavingExpert shared what will be available for Britons this winter and in 2023 on The Martin Lewis Money Show Live.

State pensioners will see a £300 sum on top of their winter fuel payment from Thursday (24 November), with all of those eligible expected to have it by mid-January.

A new credit for heating oil and LPG gas for households, he says, will generally come in the form of a £200 bill credit from your electricity provider.

