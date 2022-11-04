Martin Lewis reveals when the cost of living crisis will hit people hardest

Martin Lewis has forewarned that the cost of living crisis will actually hit the British public harder next spring than it will this winter.

“My genuine concern is what happens next April when the price guarantee ends on energy, when we’re expecting to see mortgage rates probably at that peak and interest rates at their peak,” he told GMB.

The MoneySavingExpert founder called for the chancellor to make plans to “mitigate that damage to the individuals when it happens.”

Britain is facing the biggest interest rate hike since the 1980s.

