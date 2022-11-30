Martin Lewis reveals cheapest way to pay for energy bills

Martin Lewis has advised which method is the cheapest to pay energy bills as the cost of living crisis continues.

While co-hosting Good Morning Britain, the MoneySavingExpert founder detailed why it was better to pay with one particular method rather than another.

It comes after Ofgem announced that the price cap will rise by 20% in January, to £4,279 per year for a typical household, but the government’s energy price guarantee means that typical households will pay £2,500 per year until April 2023.

