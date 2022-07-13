Martin Lewis offers stark warning on cost of living crisis as he receives CBE

Martin Lewis offered a stark warning about the UK’s cost of living crisis as he received his CBE at Windsor Castle.

The consumer expert suggested the public are facing a “financial cataclysm” this winter, with rising energy bills.

“A really bleak winter is coming,” Mr Lewis said.

“Up to 10 million people are going to face real poverty and lives will be lost this winter,” he added, urging the Tory leadership candidates - one of whom will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister - to prioritise the living crisis.

