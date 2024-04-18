Martin Lewis urges people to make three urgent checks before overpaying mortgage

Martin Lewis has urged people to make three urgent checks if they are considering overpaying on their mortgage.

The Money Saving Expert founder, who previousy revealed how people can share tens of thousands of pounds by overpaying on their mortgage, revealed three things you must check before making an overpayment.

One tip includes checking if there are any overpayment penalties because if so, this could wipe out any potential gainSpeaking on the Martin Lewis Podcast on Wednesday (17 April), he said: “You also want to check it reduces the term not the payments, as that’s where the big savings come from.”