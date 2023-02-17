Martin Lewis issues ‘urgent’ state pension warning for Britons aged 45 to 70

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent state pension warning to people aged between 45 and 70.

The MoneySavingExpert has urged anyone within the age bracket that has gaps in their National Insurance (NI) contributions - going back to 2006 - to buy them voluntarily.

In order to qualify for the full state pension, individuals must have 35 years on their NI record.

After 5 April 2023, you’ll only be able to fill gaps going back six tax years, so Lewis has urged anyone with more missing years to act before then.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.