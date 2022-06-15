The government has estimated that around 850,000 households are missing out and not claiming on vital Pension Credit support.

More than 1.4 million pensioners are receiving Pension Credit, but a large percentage are not claiming this extra financial help.

MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis explained, “If you are aged 66 or older, and have total income of under roughly £200 a week, get online or call the Pension Credit claim line to see if you’re due a payment that can be as much as £3,300 a year.”

