Moment elderly man attacked in own home by masked burglar caught on CCTV

This is the moment a pensioner is attacked in his own home by a masked burglar who hit him over the head with an unknown object.

The man barged his way into the 76-year-old's home in Nottingham on 12 February after the victim answered the door.

The pensioner was pushed into the living room and fell to the floor before he was hit by the intruder.

The burglar stole the man's wallet, which contained cash and bank cards, before he ran out of the property on Vincent Gardens, Hyson Green.

Nottinghamshire Police have released the CCTV footage in a bid to catch the man responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 456 of 12 February.