A former MasterChef contestant compared some of the comments made by the show’s presenter Gregg Wallace to something you might hear on a building site.

Chef and author, Jackie Kearney, was speaking to ITV’s This Morning on Tuesday, 3 December.

She finished fourth on MasterChef in 2011 and went on to work alongside Gregg as a guest judge on the BBC hit show between 2012 and 2016.

Wallace, 60, stepped away from hosting MasterChef while allegations of inappropriate comments he made towards staff and guests are investigated.