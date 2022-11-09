Independent TV
Angela Rayner criticises Matt Hancock for ‘squirming around with maggots’ on I’m a Celebrity
Matt Hancock is “squirming around with maggots” on I’m a Celebrity for the money, Angela Rayner claims.
When asked about the Tory MP’s decision to enter the jungle, Labour’s deputy leader suggested he was only attracted by the £400,000 appearance fee.
“I don’t think you should be squirming around with maggots when he’s paid to do a job for his constituents,” Ms Rayner said.
“I don’t see it as something in all honesty that is going to give a platform for serious political debate and for dealing with the issues that we face.”
01:12