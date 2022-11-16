Dozens of complaints have been made about Matt Hancock appearing on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, the parliamentary commissioner for standards has said.

Kathryn Stone told the Commons Standards Committee that the former health secretary's decision to enter the jungle "raises really important questions about members’ proper activities while they’re supposed to be fulfilling their parliamentary duties."

Mr Hancock lost the Tory whip after agreeing to appear on the programme.

Aside from parliamentary grievances, Ofcom has received almost 2,000 complaints objecting to Mr Hancock on the show.

