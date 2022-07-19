Matt Hancock mutes LBC caller who labels him ‘totally useless health secretary’

Matt Hancock has been labelled a “totally useless health secretary” by an enraged LBC caller.

John, in Edinburgh, initially called in to suggest he’d like to see Rishi Sunak as the next prime minister, to “correct some of the mistakes” Mr Hancock has made in the past.

“You were totally useless as a health secretary,” he said, pointing out the number of people in the UK “suffering from the effects of rare disease”.

Mr Hancock later appeared to ask producers to cut the caller’s mic during the debate.

