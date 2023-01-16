Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy's most infamous mafia boss, has been apprehended after 30 years on the run.

He was sentenced in absentia to life in jail for his involvement in the murder of two anti-mafia prosecutors in 1992.

The boss of Sicily’s Cosa Nostra mafia is also facing another life sentence in connection to bomb attacks across multiple Italian cities.

This video details the background of Italy's most-wanted criminal, also known as Diabolik, and what he will be put behind bars for.

