‘It was a lot of fun out there’: Max Verstappen reacts after winning Qatar Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has secured victory at the Qatar Grand Prix, describing the race as “a lot of fun.” (1 December)

The win capped off a dominant season in which he claimed his fourth World Championship.

Meanwhile, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton faced another challenging race, as he was penalised twice by the stewards and said his car was “broken” as he finished 12th.

Reflecting on his triumph, Verstappen said, “It was fun out there. This year the tyres are really holding on, so that was honestly a lot of fun.”