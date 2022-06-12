The US fast-food chain McDonald’s reopened in Russia on Sunday under the new name Vkusno i Tochka, which translates as “Tasty, period.”

The burger giant had suspended operations of all its 850 restaurants in Russia over the war in Ukraine in March, and announced a full exit in May.

The chain was sold to businessman Oleg Govor, a local licensee. His plan now is to reopen all its restaurants by the end of summer and expand the new brand to many more locations across the country in the near future.