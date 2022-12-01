A huntsman has been filmed repeatedly calling a female activist “fatty” and telling her to “go back to McDonald’s”.

West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs accused the unnamed man of “cruel body-shaming” as he hurled insults at the animal rights protester who was filming them during the Warwickshire Hunt.

“No fatty, stop it, go back to McDonald’s,” he says, as two other members laugh in the background.

“Come on fatty run. She’s on a WeightWatchers diet, she should be running,” another hunter shouts, further goading the activist.

