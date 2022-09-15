Vanessa Feltz calls out royal biographer for fueling anti-Meghan Markle faction

Vanessa Feltz clashed with a royal biographer Angela Levin over her portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex during a heated interview on Talk TV on Tuesday, 13 September.

The TalkTV host accused Ms Levin of perpetrating a “spiteful” anti-Meghan faction in the UK.

"Do you feel any guilt? Do you feel that you have been responsible for fueling a kind of anti-Meghan faction that has been spiteful and targeting and possible fanciful as well?" Ms Feltz said.

Ms Levin pushed back: “I don’t have to justify myself to you, I’m not in court.”

