Five Memphis police officers charged over death of Tyre Nichols

Five ex-police officers have been charged with second-degree murder over the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

Nichols, 29, died three days after his arrest on 7 January for alleged reckless driving.

Bodycam footage of the arrest is expected to be released on Friday and Joe Biden has called for “peaceful protest” in response.

The US president also offered his condolences to the family of Nichols, urging a “swift, full and transparent investigation in to his death”.

