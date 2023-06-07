Dr Allin-Khan will take ‘no lectures’ after lockdown criticism from Reclaim MP

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan said she will take “no lectures” from Andrew Bridgen as the pair clashed in the House of Commons over mental health.

Mr Bridgen - who was expelled by the Tories in April and now sits as a member of the Reclaim Party - sparked groans as he asked if the shadow secretary for mental health, who still works as an A&E doctor at St George’s Hospital, would “apologise” for voting in line with the government over Covid lockdowns.

“I will take no lectures from the member who just made an intervention because he proudly sat as a member of a government who oversaw hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths, and families who are still feeling the ongoing mental effects of losing their loved ones because of this mishandling of the pandemic by his then-government,” Dr Allin-Khan responded.