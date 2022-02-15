‘Wokeness’ undermines leadership in the Met Police, Malcolm Severn claims

Malcolm Severn claims “wokeness” has undermined leadership in institutions like the Metropolitan Police following Cressida Dick’s resignation.

Speaking to Trevor Phillips on The Great Debate, Mr Servern said: “It’s essential the police maintain the trust and the respect of the public they are employed to serve, too many senior appointments are dictated by wokeness rather than the ability of the individual to do the job.”

CEO of BYP Network Kike Oniwinde added: “We need to look far and wide for the right leader.

“The right leader will come forward and share that they want to make a difference in the police force.”

