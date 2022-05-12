Meteor streaks across night sky in Herefordshire

Incredible footage captured on a driver’s dashcam shows the moment a meteor lit up the night sky above Herefordshire.

Ross Watkins, 34, was driving down the A44 when he witnessed the fireball streaking across the sky.

“It was quite incredible, I thought ‘what on earth was that’ and pulled over a short time later just to check I wasn’t imagining things,” Watkins said.

The UK Meteor Network, which monitors the skies above the UK, called it a “significant fireball”, that was spotted as far and wide as Crawley, Cornwall, Birmingham and Somerset.

